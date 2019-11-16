GRAPHIC VIDEO: Bicyclist throws up hands as drivers pass through crosswalk, then plow into him

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are on the lookout for a driver that plowed into a bicyclist and then drove away.

It happened on 49th Street in St. Petersburg. The bicyclist was pedaling down the Pinellas Trail on his way to work, but he never made it there or across this street.

“This one’s fractured. This one’s broken,” says Steven Weldon. He also has his ankle wrapped and swollen.

On Nov. 1st, Weldon was on his way to work riding down the Pinellas Trail when he flew through a crosswalk on 49th Street as video from a surveillance camera shows him throwing his hands up in frustration right before impact with a car.

“You’re not even going to bother to stop? I go through. I see the first one. You’re not going to stop?” says Weldon.

Off-camera Weldon says the driver stopped and helps him get his banged-up bicycle out of the road.

“We had a conversation. Are you ok? Yeah, I’m ok. Man, I don’t know what happened. I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” he recalls.

Then the driver surprises him.

“Someone told him he had to get his car out of the road. He jumped in the car, and that’s when he left,” says Weldon.

St. Petersburg police say that the driver is now wanted for leaving the scene of a crash. A crash where both the driver and cyclist ignore traffic signs

“One fault or the other or both at fault it doesn’t matter the fact is the driver left the scene,” says Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“It would have just been a citation. He would have had to deal with it afterwards, but now he’s facing federal charges as opposed to a misdemeanor,” says Weldon.

St. Pete police say they are looking for a white Chrysler sedan, and the driver is described by Weldon as being in his late 20’s/early 30’s.

