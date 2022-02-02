Graphic warning labels cut down on sugary drink purchases, UNC study says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Package warnings with pictures could help cut down on the consumption of sugary drinks and reduce childhood obesity, according to new research from UNC-Chapel Hill.

The CDC finds childhood obesity affects 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the United States.

“We also know that sugary drinks are a major driver of excess weight gain in kids, and this is linked to a whole host of health problems,” said Dr. Lindsey Smith Taillie, lead author of the study.

The study was conducted in the UNC Mini Mart. It’s a lab that models a convenience store shopping experience.

“Being able to test these warning labels in a more realistic shopping environment, I think is especially important when you’re looking at the impact on parents,” said Dr. Marissa Hall, who co-authors the study.

The picture warning labels show how excessive sugar consumption can affect the body, like causing heart damage and Type 2 diabetes.

“Those warnings lowered parents’ purchases of sugar, sweetened beverages for their kids by 17 percentage points, which in our world is a pretty large reduction and signifies that that policy could potentially be really impactful,” said Hall.

“Warnings that contain images, in particular these graphic images that show health damage, are really effective at getting people to change their behavior and they’re more effective than warnings that just contain a statement,” Dr. Taillie said.

As for what’s next, Hall and Dr. Tailllie said larger studies are needed to see how well warnings work for groups at the highest risk of diet-related disease.

They hope the research can be useful for policymakers in the U.S. and around the world

“In the absence of a warning policy like the one we tested, I think the advice to parents would be, to try your best to know what’s in the products that you’re giving to your kids, how much sugar is in there,” Taillie said.