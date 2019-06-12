Gray TV stations to end broadcasts with national anthem

by: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Gray Television stations across the country, including three in Alabama, are set to revive the practice of ending the broadcast day by playing the national anthem.

Al.com reports news stations traditionally ended each day with the anthem until the switch to 24-hour broadcasts. The stations’ lineup will begin to feature the patriotic addition on June 18.

A video of the planned cap to the broadcast shows Reina Özbay, a 9-year-old singer from Florida, belting out the national anthem as landscapes flash across the screen and people of several ethnicities are shown near or holding U.S. flags. Also shown are armed military members, farms, wild horses, fireworks, a whale and what appears to a be a drone shot of a small-town church.

