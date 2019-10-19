‘Great-Granddaddy’ of UNC Athletics dies at age 99

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The oldest former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill athlete — who in the 1950s helped bring New York players to play for former Tar Heel coach Frank McGuire — has died.

Bobby Gersten, “The Great-Granddaddy of UNC Athletics” died at UNC Hospitals on Friday, officials said.

Gersten, 99, was the oldest person who had played athletics at UNC — in his case basketball and baseball.

In 1942, Gersten received the Patterson Award for his leadership in athletics at UNC. Upon graduation, he served for three years in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II.

After the war, he returned to his hometown in Long Island, New York, to coach basketball and baseball at Long Beach High School.

A celebration of Gersten’s life and legacy will be held at the Sheraton Chapel Hill Hotel on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

“In the spirit of the legendary Bobby G, this celebration event will also serve as a Carolina-Duke football pre-game pep rally in support of the Tar Heels,” officials said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now