RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While other candidates have been busy getting out the vote, Matthew Hoh has been trying to get on the ballot.

“I should say I’m so grateful and so proud for our folks who got this done and also really pleased at the opportunity for us to have been out there these last couple of months to tell people who we are, who we represent and how the Green party is so fundamentally different than the Democrats, the Republicans or Libertarians,” Hoh said.

He went on to say it was an exhausting, and time-consuming effort to collect tens of thousands of signatures to get on the ballot.

“But it was incredibly worthwhile because we got to talk to people, a lot of people throughout the state. I think we got signatures from 96 different counties out of the 100 counties,” said Hoh.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the Green Party is no longer recognized as a political party in North Carolina.

The Green Party failed to turn out the required 2 percent of the total vote for their candidate for governor or for presidential electors in the 2020 general election.

That’s why a select number of signatures were needed to appear on the ballot.

NCSBE said the Green Party must be recognized as a political party in North Carolina, then the party would have to hold a convention to pick its candidates.

NCSBE confirmed the Green Party has submitted its petitions to the county boards and State Board, and both the county boards and the State Board.

It will continue to review those petition sheets to determine whether the party will be recognized for the 2022 general election.

Hoh served in Afghanistan as a captain in the U.S. Marines.

He returned to that country as a U.S. foreign service officer but very publicly resigned that post in protest of the way the war was being handled and after he says he saw Afghan soldiers stuff ballot boxes in the 2009 election.

Hoh welcomes being called a disruptor but doesn’t agree with critics who claim his presence on the ballot is a potential spoiler for one party or the other.

“This idea that we’re somehow spoiling is something I don’t agree with. Now I will say that we are disrupting and I’m very happy to take on that moniker. I’m very happy to take on that title of a disruptor. Because that’s what this two-party system needs, that’s what people want.

“People understand that things are only going to worsen with our current political system and we need some form of very forceful but positive disruption to bring about the change that our society needs,” he said.

Moving away from a two-party system is what Hoh believes many voters want.

“What was really edifying was the amount of people who supported what we were doing because it’s the right thing to do. It’s the right thing to have more parties, it’s the right thing to have more political choice, it’s the understanding that our two-party system. It’s not just corrupt but it’s harming us. It’s harming our society and we need different things. I mean we have people who are politically on the opposite side of the spectrum from us saying look I’m not going to vote for you guys, however, you need to be on the ballot because we need change we need things to be different than what they are now,” he said.

Ending the war on drugs, universal health care, and saving the environment are what Hoh says separates him from the other candidates.

“I’m doing this because you know there are two things. One, I want accountability for what we’ve seen that’s happened in this country that we’ve not seen any type of justice or responsibility or accountability taken.

And the second is the people in my life who are suffering because of the deliberate policies of our government in relation to health care, housing, education, jobs. You know the number of people I know who have to make a decision whether they can go to the doctor based on what’s in their checking account,” Hoh said.