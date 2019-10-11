Greensboro authorities release new photos of woman suspected in 3-year-old’s abduction

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have released new photos of the woman suspected in the abduction of 3-year-old Ahlora Shanti-Sample Lindiment, who was abducted Wednesday in Greensboro.

Police are asking for help identifying the woman. She is in her mid-20s with a medium complexion. She is about 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds. She was wearing her hair in a short ponytail. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces. One leg had a white stripe and the other had a yellow stripe down the side.

Police are also now asking for information from anyone who was in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-574-4035 or 911.

Ahlora has brown eyes and black hair. She is about 2 feet tall and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink T-shirt, black jeans, and white sandals.

