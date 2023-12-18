WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Good Samaritans were killed Sunday, trying to help a driver who crashed on I-87 near Knightdale.

Under the sun and bright blue skies on Monday, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper walked the grassy shoulder off of the highway, looking for pieces of information about what happened 24 hours earlier.

As the rain was pouring down Sunday, investigators said a black SUV went off the highway and crashed into a ditch.

45-year-old Roger McMurray and 53-year-old Gregory Harman were nearby, and each pulled over their cars onto the shoulder and ran to help.

“We’re at the wreck. People are advising pedestrians have been hit,” first responder radio traffic said. “We’re currently looking for them. We’re going to have one patient in the wood line. We’re checking on the rest of the patients.”

Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

A white pickup truck that was involved in the deadly I-87 crash Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

That’s when troopers said 46-year-old Erik Rivas lost control of his car and hit the two men and crashed into the wood line himself.

“We’re working on getting them out. We have one confirmed without a pulse,” a first responder said.

After a short pause, he added, “That’s going to be two confirmed without a pulse.”

Rivas now faces five charges, including two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle, exceeding a safe speed given the conditions, and not wearing a seatbelt. He also is charged for not having a driver’s license.

He is set to be in court on January 24.

McMurray was a doctor from Greenville. The practice he worked at, Physicians East, posted a message on their homepage Monday, alerting the community to his death and sharing their condolences. They also stated they would be contacting McMurray’s patients to reschedule appointments.

Harman is from Raleigh. CBS 17 crews got in touch with his family, who were not ready to speak on camera.

One member told CBS 17, “Harman was a kind soul and it was just like him to go and try to help.”

State Highway Patrol Troopers told CBS 17 they’re extending their sympathies to everyone affected by this crash.

They also added, “We would certainly advise that concerned passers-by call 911, but also weigh the potential risks and hazards of stopping at a scene before making the decision to take formal action. Investigators are always appreciative of third-party witnesses that provide helpful information or even provide aid to injured or stranded victims. But again, concerned citizens are urged to approach crash scenes or hazardous incidents with circumspection and an abundance of caution. The circumstances of what took place yesterday on I-87 are extremely tragic.”

Troopers said they responded to eight other injury-related crashes on Monday and numerous property-only-damage collisions.