Greenville fire chief resigns following DWI arrest in Nash County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Greenville’s fire chief resigned from his position Sunday after he was arrested for driving while impaired in Nash County, WNCT reports.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin was arrested overnight in Nash County and charged with driving while impaired.

Griffin’s resignation is effective immediately.

In August, Griffin announced his intentions to retire on Dec. 1.

Griffin had been with the City Greenville Fire/Rescue Department since 1993.

He was named chief in 2014.

Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named acting chief.