GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles license plate agency is set to close on Friday, according to a release.

The agency located at 2462 Stantonsburg Rd., at the Stanton Square Shopping Center has been on a temporary contract since the passing of longtime contractor, Carol Locks. The agency will close its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday.

An announcement was made in early November that the agency was looking for a new contractor. The agency plans to re-open as soon as possible. Applications for new contractors are still being received until Dec. 13.

The following three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday: