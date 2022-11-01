WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May.

Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They found Herman Branch, 47, with gunshot wounds in his abdomen and arm area. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

An investigation led police to obtain a warrant for the arrest of 30-year-old Markis Rasann Allen. Records show Allen was arrested by a Wake County deputy and booked into jail Tuesday morning without bond.