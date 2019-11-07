Greta Thunberg plans to join North Carolina climate strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.
Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.
News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.
- Dramatic video shows woman ‘saved lives’ before being killed, victim’s mother says
- Illinois woman stabs man over dirty dishes
- New York judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for misusing foundation funds
- Nursing home worker charged with photographing dead patients
- Chemistry teacher ‘froze in pure shock’ after botched experiment set teen on fire
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now