RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some state and national groups brought a list of recommendations before North Carolina lawmakers and called on them to “strengthen North Carolina’s democracy.”

Supporters of a report called the “Blueprint for a Stronger Democracy” gathered outside the N.C. Legislative Building on Thursday morning in Raleigh.

The groups made several suggestions like implementing automatic and full online voter registration, returning to nonpartisan judicial elections and making Election Day a holiday.

“We believe that fair and unhindered access to the ballot must be at the core of an inclusive and sustainable democracy,” said Benjamin Barber with the Institute for Southern Studies, the organization that published the report.

Several election-oriented bills have been introduced in the General Assembly — including measures to cut the early-voting periods and shorten the time when mail ballots can be accepted.

CBS 17 reached out to party leaders on both sides of the aisle to see if they would support the proposals in this report. We will let you know when we hear back.