RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is the third fastest growing large county in the U.S. and the Triangle isn’t immune to growing pains, according to county leaders.

Leaders from Raleigh, the Wake County government, and the Wake County Public School System spoke about their goals for dealing with growth at the Raleigh Chamber’s State of the City, County and Schools address Thursday.

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Sig Hutchinson touted Wake County as a magnet for big business, education, and a hot housing market.

“We’ve got jobs, we’ve got great education and companies moving here,” Hutchinson said. “It’s only the beginning, those will continue to come because it’s such a great place to live.”

As Raleigh’s skyline changes by the day and the list grows of major companies coming to Wake County, so do concerns about how much it costs to live in the area.

“Affordability is a huge issue, inflation, housing prices, it’s a real problem,” Hutchinson said.

To combat this, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the city is just under 70 percent on its way toward a goal of 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026.

But Baldwin also said once people find a place to live, Raleigh needs better and more diversified public transit to avoid clogging up existing roads.

“We need to get this done,” Baldwin said. “If we don’t get it done, we are going to end up like Austin, Nashville, Seattle, places that have two-hour commutes.”

Baldwin was also outspoken about recent gun violence, especially after five homicides in city limits last week alone.

She said the city’s police department is confiscating an “unprecedented amount of guns.”

“We have confiscated over 500 guns in traffic stops and whatnot this year alone,” Baldwin said.

Hutchinson also addressed the need for increasing EMS capacity and pay for first responders.

“They were on the front line even before the vaccine,” Hutchinson said. “So we realize that with 10,000 calls a day, just exploding, we had to do something.”