Gun buyback at a Pennsylvania church ran out of funds within one hour

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A gun buyback at a Pittsburgh church on MLK Day ran out of funds in its first hour.

The Church of the Holy Cross in the Homewood neighborhood had $5,100 budgeted for the buyback giving up to $100 per person.

The response was overwhelming and the money quickly dried up.

The pastor says they’re amazed by the response.

“We’ve gotten more assault weapons off the street in less than 40 minutes than we would have imagined. And so we want to continue to keep the efforts going if we can, but we can’t right now, because we don’t have the money,” said Rev. Torrey Johnson.

Pittsburgh Police planned to stay at the church for the full five hours in case people wanted to return guns without getting paid.