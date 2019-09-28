Gunfire erupts, up to 50 involved in multiple fights at NC high school football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say three people were arrested after multiple fights at a high school football game in Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a football game at Zebulon B. Vance High School around 8:30 p.m.

Capt. Jackie Bryley said when a fight broke out in the stands, off-duty and on-duty officers moved the fight out of the stadium.

People involved in the fight were sent off the campus with school administrators.

Moments after, police received a shots fired call at a parking lot close to the football stadium. No one was injured and the person who was shooting was not found.

Shortly after the gunfire, police received more reports of additional fights in the stadium. Officers moved the juveniles involved in those fights into the parking lot where fights continued.

No one was seriously injured and a total of two adults and a juvenile were arrested. All three of these people were charged with public affray.

Police say 40 to 50 people were believed to be involved in fights at any time.

Police say the football game itself was not interrupted and continued on during this time. Officials say they do not know what started the fights.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now