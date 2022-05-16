NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people gathered at Berkley Park in Norfolk on Sunday night to honor the life of a man killed in a shooting last week.

Moments after community leaders called for an end to the violence, they got the exact opposite.

Shortly after community leaders said the vigil “should be a message of inspiration to this whole community,” gunfire rang out.

In an update on Monday morning, police confirmed a man was found shot in the hip in the 700 block of Walker Avenue, not far from the park, around 7 p.m. He was taken to Norfolk General and his injury wasn’t considered life-threatening. No other details were shared, but police said the investigation was ongoing.

Bilal Muhammad from the Stop the Violence Team was on the scene and tells WAVY-TV 10 that he witnessed the shooting.

The evening started out as a vigil for 22-year-old Marvin J. Milton Jr. He was fatally shot just before midnight on Wednesday in the 5400 block of Greenplain Road, in the Crown Point area west of JANAF and Lake Taylor.

Milton Jr. was taken to a local hospital where he later died. He was known to family and friends as “Rooster.”

His girlfriend, who is pregnant with their child, struggled to hold back tears at the vigil.

“We’ve been robbed,” she said. “Oh God, I can’t do this.”

Police are still investigating both shootings – the one that killed Milton Jr. and the one at his vigil. They have not released a suspect or motive in either.

WAVY-TV 10 had a crew on the scene of the vigil, but they safely left before shots were fired.