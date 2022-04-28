CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Good morning to you, too?

A construction road sign had a surprising message to drivers near Uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning – a message some may have found offensive.

The sign, spotted by a WJZY employee, displayed the message “(expletive) YOU” near the construction zone on East Stonewall Street near I-277 around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

The sign had been displaying detours or other advisories related to the construction near Uptown.

City of Charlotte officials said the sign belonged to the contractor and appeared “to have been hacked.”

The contractor has fixed the issue.