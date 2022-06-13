ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Old Farm Road in Halifax County has been updated following a review of crash information, traffic volumes and sight distance, according to officials.

The new traffic pattern impacts a half-mile section of Old Farm Road between Julian Allsbrook Highway and Becker Drive, officials said.

The road had two lanes going either direction, but now drivers will find a new traffic flow.

This means there is now “is one through lane going south – toward Julian Allsbrook Highway – but the other direction has retained its two through lanes,” officials stated.

The section of road now has an open center turn lanes and an extra turn lane at the Lowes Drive intersection.