ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury convicted a Halifax County man last week on a charge of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Taj’ma De’yong Ussery, also known as “Pop Off,” 25, distributed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance on Dec. 21, 2022. The sale was a hand-to-hand transaction with a confidential informant, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

The offense was the result of a drug investigation conducted by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit which used a confidential informant to make a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Ussery.

Ussery was identified as a regular dealer of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the area who worked within a network of others to distribute these drugs throughout Halifax County, Easley said.

This indictment came as part of a larger effort to combat dangerous drugs and gang-related violence in the county, according to a news release.

It was the result of coordination between the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

“Drug traffickers are pushing high-purity meth and fentanyl, driving addiction and overdoses in some of North Carolina’s most vulnerable communities,” said Easley. “We are partnering with law enforcement in all corners of Eastern North Carolina to dismantle dangerous drug organizations. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office should be commended for their work and their commitment to keeping their community safe.”

Ussery faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison when sentenced in January.