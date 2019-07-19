‘Halloween’ movie sequels will film at NC coastal city

Jamie Lee Curtis, star of “Halloween,” arrives at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Source: Chris Pizzello)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Knife-wielding maniac Michael Myers is back and he’s coming to the Port City.

Universal Pictures on Friday officially announced that the saga of the horror icon will continue with Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends which will be released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over,” said an ominous voice in a video Universal Pictures tweeted out announcing the new installments.

Both movies will be filmed in Wilmington, a spokesperson for Blumhouse Productions confirmed following the announcement. However, the spokesperson declined to say when filming will begin.

Spokespersons for both Screen Gem Studios and the Wilmington Regional Film Commission have declined to comment on the production.

The two movies are direct sequels to 2018′s Halloween — a soft reboot of the horror franchise — which hauled in more than $255 million at the worldwide box office, easily making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise’s history.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film and in the 2018 production, also confirmed on Twitter that she will be reprising her role as Laurie Strode for the upcoming sequels.

Curtis is no stranger to the Port City. She co-starred with Donald Sutherland and William Baldwin in the 1999 science-fiction movie Virus which was shot in Wilmington and Newport News, Va., according to IMDB.

