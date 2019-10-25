Harnett County Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Harnett County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for all animals at the county animal shelter through Nov. 1.

The waiver includes all regular adoption fees, with the exception of an $18 charge for medicine for the adopted pet.

The Animal Shelter is open for adoptions:

Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 1 p.m – 4 p.m.

Friday, November 1 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Click here to see the animals available for adoption.

For more information on adopting an animal, contact Harnett County Animal Services at 910-814-2952.

