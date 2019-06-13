Harnett County man wanted in convenience store armed robbery

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man is wanted for his involvement in the robbery of a convenience store on Wednesday.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in referencing an armed robbery at the Go Country Mart, located at 277 NC 24 in Cameron, N.C.

Deputies say a male described as standing 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas athletic pants and a red bandana covering his face robbed the store of cash.

The man entered the business and demanded money before brandishing a black handgun, deputies say.

If you have any information on the crime, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you. Contact Det. Hildreth at 910-893-0148 or by email at dhildreth@harnett.org.

You may also utilize the agency’s anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.

