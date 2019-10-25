Harnett County mom charged with starving her kids, keeping them in deplorable conditions

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County mom is accused of starving her children and keeping them in a home infested with roaches and trash, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say on Oct. 3, they responded to the home of Savannah Lewis, 29, on 76 Heritage Way in Cameron after receiving information of drug activity at the address.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the Harnett County Department of Social Services, claiming they were concerned about the health of the children living at the residence.

Deputies and social service workers say two children, ages 13 and 15, appeared malnourished and found roaches and floors covered with trash in the home.

The two children were hospitalized. A third child, age 10, was not hospitalized in the matter.

Lewis was arrested and charged on Oct. 10 with two counts of felony child abuse-serious injury.

She is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center with a secured bond of $400,000.

