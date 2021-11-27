‘He was kind to everyone’: Family, friends ask for tips to solve death of 25-year-old Virginia man

Hampton, V.A. (WAVY) – A Hampton family is struggling this holiday season after the death of 25-year-old Shawn Slade.

On Nov. 17, Slade was found shot in the Abbington at Northampton complex parking lot and died at the scene. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Joshua Lewis, his childhood friend, said he lived at the apartment complex and describes Slade as a kind man.

“He was just always giving, always encouraging people, always uplifting people, just a kind person,” Lewis said.

Shawn Slade's family and friends say they need your help finding who shot and killed him.



Slade, 25-years-old, was found shot and killed last Wednesday at the Abbington at Northampton Apartment complex.



Lewis said Slade loved his mom and knows it is especially tough on her because he was her only child.

“Shes struggling right now,” he said.

His family and friends say they need help finding his killer.

“When you have someone as good and kind as Shawn, you kind of need that community support to you know push the police to, you know, really want to solve the case,” Lewis said. “They could probably chomp it up to like probably gang violence or something, but he wasn’t in that world. He was never in that world. He didn’t fit in that world.”

Slade is described as a big-time video gamer and very well-known in the XBOX community all over the country. A gamer in Washington contacted WAVY.com pleading for justice for Slade.

“His life was the opposite of being in the streets, polar opposite. He didn’t deserve it at all,” the gamer said.

People from his church community and childhood donated to a GoFundMe to help Slade’s mom out with funeral expenses. Loved ones are still accepting donations, too.

