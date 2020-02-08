4 in Charlotte area monitored for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County Health Officials are monitoring several people for possible novel coronavirus, sources say, but there is no indication of infection.

The sources said Friday the people are not originally from Mecklenburg County but have been through China’s Wuhan District, where the virus was first identified in 2019. They are being monitored as a precaution.

Officials later said Friday that four people now in Charlotte, who came from the most impacted areas in China, and are being monitored.

“Although the individuals coming from the most affected province in China are being routed to locations for 14-day quarantine, others coming from China are being assessed at the airport of arrival and are considered to be at medium risk of developing the infection or infecting others. If found to be without symptoms they are being sent on to their home destination for voluntary quarantine. The Health Department in that jurisdiction will be notified, will contact each individual with information and guidance, and will monitor for 14 days from last possible exposure,” a press release read.

To date, there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County Public Health has been notified that they will be receiving four of these individuals today. County officials say the Communicable Disease staff have been in contact with them, the appropriate document for them has been signed by the Health Director and the monitoring has begun.

“We want to assure that the community has the information it needs to be safe and protect themselves and others. There is information on our County homepage that is being updated regularly and at MeckHealth.org. However, we want to avoid unwarranted concern. Our area is still considered to have a very low risk for this novel virus,” a press release read.

The current outbreak is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person to person. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In severe cases, patients have pneumonia in both lungs.

