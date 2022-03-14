DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – March is National Kidney Month. The annual campaign aims to raise awareness and focus on building paths to better kidney care.

“When kidney disease is recognized early, then we can do something about it. So, that is why we are very keen of raising awareness,” said Dr. Rudy Lehrich, nephrologist with Duke Health.

Data from the National Institute of Health shows 37 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have a chronic kidney disease and 9 in 10 people are not aware of it.

Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure are at higher risk for developing kidney disease.

“In fact, about half of the patients who end up on dialysis in the United States happen to have diabetes,” Lehrich said.

By the time you notice symptoms, Lehrich said kidney disease is likely in late stages, which is why annual blood work is key to catching it early.

“That is a very, very good tool to screen for chronic kidney disease,” Lehrich said. “In patients who are at risk, like those who have a family history of kidney disease, those who have high blood pressure, and those who have diabetes, those patients are being screened much earlier.”

Maintaining a healthy weight and diet, exercising, and not smoking are also lifestyle changes that can improve kidney health.

“Having kidney disease is not a death sentence. Having kidney disease is an opportunity to do something about it,” Lehrich said. “So, seek out a healthy lifestyle, see your doctor, and follow good doctor’s advice.”

Lehrich said it’s also important to raise awareness about kidney donation being a lifesaving intervention.

About 600,000 patients in the U.S. are either dialysis or kidney transplant patients, and about 100,000 are currently waiting for a transplant.