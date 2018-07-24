Bayer says it will stop selling controversial birth control by end of year Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) [ + - ] Video

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) - The permanent birth control device Essure will no longer be sold in the United States after this year.

Bayer, the manufacturer, said it will discontinue selling and distributing Essure after December 31, 2018.

CBS 17 first spoke to two Wake County women in 2016 who said they suffered numerous side effects after using Essure.

Michelle Morton said she didn't expect the maker of Essure to voluntarily stop selling the permanent birth control. She learned about the decision on FaceBook — the same place she found a community of women who said they've suffered health effects after getting Essure.

"I spent a lot of time on there just researching and connecting with people and realizing that," Morton said. "It's not just me. I'm not alone."

The FDA has received thousands of complaints about the device, which a pair of coils inserted in the fallopian tubes during a non-surgical procedure in a doctor's office.

According to an FDA statement, "the device has been associated with serious risks including persistent pain, perforation of the uterus and fallopian tubes, and migration of the coils into the pelvis or abdomen."

Bayer said the decision to stop selling the product is not due to safety concerns.

In a video statement Bayer released, Dr. Yesmean Wahdan said, in part, "Bayer has made a business decision to stop the sale and distribution of Essure in the United Sates because of a decline in sales. There has been no change in Essure's positive safety and efficacy profile, which has been backed by two decades of science and more than 200,000 women."

Morton said she had severe abdominal pain for nearly five years after Essure was implanted, which was relieved only after a hysterectomy. She is currently part of a lawsuit against Bayer.

Bayer said women who currently have Essure do not need to be concerned. Click here for Bayer's full press release.