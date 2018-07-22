Blood tests offered for kids after 'lead hazards' found in Cumberland Co. school Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Montclair Elementary School. Photo by Colleen Quigley/CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Health officials in Cumberland County are offering free lead testing for children after lead hazards were found at an elementary school.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health said that a routine inspection uncovered lead at Montclair Elementary School, the release from school officials and the health department said.

Rod Jenkins, Cumberland County's Deputy Health Director, and Interim Environmental Health Director said this is the third time lead was discovered in the school.

"The first exposure was discovered in 2016, which prompted us to begin annual inspections in 2017. We did notice there was some items identified in 2017, which prompted us to return again," Jenkins said.

Montclair Elementary was one of 29 schools identified in Cumberland County in 2017 that may contain lead-based paint.

Jenkins said the lead was discovered in "mostly paint" in the awning outside the school, as well as cork boards inside the school. He said lead was discovered the same locations in 2016, and 2017.

When asked if there needs to be a long-term solution to address the recurring lead issue, Jenkins said the school district has the choice of annual monitoring, or remediation.

"I don't think there is a need for a long-term solution. I will say, for the most part, the school district needs to ensure that they do a good job of remedying the situation," he said.

Letters were sent home to parents about the issue, but many parents CBS 17 spoke with said they were very alarmed by the news, but had not yet received a letter from the school district.

Officials said that no students are "known to have elevated blood levels."

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will offer free blood testing for students at 1235 Ramsey Street.

No appointment is necessary but one is recommended, officials said.

Parents are asked to call 910-433-3600 to make an appointment. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours every second and fourth Tuesday until 7 p.m.