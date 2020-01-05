Flu numbers skyrocket in the Triangle; doctors describe season as ‘terrible’

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of people with the flu is skyrocketing in the Triangle, according to WakeMed professionals.

“This past week has been just terrible as far as the flu is concerned,” said Dr. Michael Klinkner with WakeMed Urgent Care in Cary.

Since September, WakeMed has seen about 700 positive flu tests. The majority of them have been reported just within the past two weeks.

“Last year we certainly saw a bump in flu cases, but this year is much more severe so far than we saw last year,” said Klinkner.

Even nurses had to call out of work Sunday morning because of it.

WakeMed implemented restrictions in all patient areas in order to protect people.

No children under 12 are allowed to visit patient care areas. People experiencing flu-like symptoms are also banned.

“For the very young and for the very old, it can be literally a life-threatening illness,” said Klinkner.

At least 10 people have died from the flu in North Carolina this season.

Medical professionals predict the virus will remain rampant for the next few weeks.

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, doctors recommend going now.

“It may not be a 100 percent, but 50-60 percent, I’ll take [that to] Las Vegas anytime,” he said.

Doctors also recommend washing hands often along with taking care of yourself with a healthy diet and sleep.

