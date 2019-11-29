Flu-related death reported in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health authorities say that a person died from flu complications earlier this month.

In the most recent report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the person died before Nov. 23.

The latest flu report did not say how old the person was or what part of the state they were from. Two people in North Carolina died earlier in the flu season, according to reports.

The report did indicate that a 12-county area south of Wake County was the most active for flu in the state.

The region, which includes Johnston and Cumberland counties, has had the most percentage of flu-like illness since reporting began on Oct. 5, the report said.

The current flu season began Oct. 29 and runs through May 26. Most flu activity peaks between December and February.

The state logged more than 200 flu-related deaths last season, more than half were people age 65 and older.

