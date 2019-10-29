Generic Xanax drug recalled, may contain ‘foreign substance,’ carries risk of illness

NEW YORK (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a single lot of anti-anxiety medication that is commonly sold as Xanax.

Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam.

The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance, causing a risk of illness.

The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half-milligram tablets. The lot number is 8082708 and the expiration date is September 2020.

Mylan says the pills were distributed in the United States between July and August.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now