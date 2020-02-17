Medtronic insulin pump recalled due to death, multiple injuries

Health Alert

by: WCMH Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died and a thousand others have been injured due to defective insulin pumps.

More than 300,000 insulin pumps have been recalled due to a potentially deadly malfunction.

Medical device company Medtronic is recalling its mini-med 600 series insulin pumps over incorrect dosing.

The affected devices include the 630-G model distributed between September 2016 and October 2019. This also includes the 670-G distributed between June 2017 and August 2019, according to Medtronic.

According to the FDA, the pumps may have a broken or missing retainer ring, an issue that can cause the over- or under-delivery of insulin.

Authorities say they’ve identified this issue as a class one recall, which is the most serious due to the potential of serious death or injury.

For more information, call Medtronic’s 24-hour support line at 877-585-0166.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss