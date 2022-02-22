NC health officials sound warning about powdered baby formula linked to infant hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials are warning families about a powdered baby formula that could land infants in the hospital, a news release said.

On Feb. 18, Abbott issued a voluntary recall for powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr. An investigation by the Food and Drug Administration found the bacteria Cronobacter in samples from Abbott’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, the release said.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages, but they can be especially serious in infants, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

According to the CDC, the first symptom of infection in infants is usually fever, then poor feeding, crying, and low energy. Parents who notice their children experiencing any symptoms should seek medical care immediately.

Nationwide, the NCDHHS noted that three infants have been hospitalized with Cronobacter infections between September and December 2021. They all used the recalled formulas. Other cases are under investigation, the release said.

NCDHHS said no cases have been identified in North Carolina.

The FDA advised people not to use Similac, Alimentum, EleCare infant or EleCare Jr. powdered formulas if all are true on the packaging:

The first two digits of the formula’s lot number are 22 through 37

The lot number contains K8, SH or Z2

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later

The lot number on the bottom of the package can also be checked to see if it’s part of the recall. Parents can also visit a website made for the recall or call 1-800-986-8540 for more help.

North Carolina WIC participants can return the product to the place where it was purchased, can contact Abbott for instructions or Similac, or can return it to a local WIC agency.