NC reports 11 new flu deaths, 90 for season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported 11 new flu deaths in the week ending on Feb. 15, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Nine new deaths had been reported in the week prior. The most recent report brings the season’s total to 90.
The CDC says symptoms of the flu include:
- A fever of 100.4F/38C degrees or higher or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
- A cough and/or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headaches and/or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
State health officials said the best way to avoid getting the flu is to get a flu shot.
Contact your health care provider or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a convenient location to get a flu vaccination near you.
