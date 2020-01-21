Red Cross seeking blood donations as flu season worsens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As winter and the flu season settle in, the American Red Cross is putting out a call for blood donations.

The organization said that all blood types — but especially type O — are needed. The flu season is keeping some people from donating blood, according to the group.

“… the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves,” the group said in a Monday news release.

There is currently less than a three-day supply of type O blood, which is used for emergencies and medical treatments.

Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Durham

1/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Alfonso Elder Student Union, 1801 Fayetteville Street

1/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/23/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Alfonso Elder Student Union, 1801 Fayetteville Street

1/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/30/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Pratt School of Engineering, 101 Science Drive, Duke Univesity

1/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

Research Triangle Park

1/30/2020: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., IMPLUS, 2001 TW Alexander Drive

2/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., The Frontier, 600 Park Offices Drive

Sanford

1/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jonesboro Presbyterian Church, 2200 Woodland Ave.

1/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Central Carolina Hospital, 1135 Carthage St.

2/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church – Sanford, 202 Summitt Dr.

Chapel Hill

1/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., UNC Center for School Leadership Development, 140 Friday Center Drive

1/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Univ of NC-CH Student Union, South Road

2/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Univ of NC-CH Student Union, South Road

2/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Univ of NC-CH Student Union, South Road

Cary –– location is 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/21/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

1/23/2020: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

1/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

1/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

1/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

1/27/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

1/28/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

1/30/2020: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

1/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

2/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

2/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center

Holly Springs

2/12/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., MyComputerCareer, 346 Raleigh Street

Morrisville

1/21/2020: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines RDU Airport, 2400 Terminal Blvd.

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Keystone Park, 523 Davis Drive, Suite 200

Raleigh

1/21/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

1/23/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

1/23/2020: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Greenway Club at Falls River, 1300 Falls River Ave.

1/27/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/27/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

1/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Haywood Gym – NC Dept Health & Human Svcs, 805 Ruggles St., Haywood Gym

1/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., NC State Univ Veterinary School Raleigh, 1060 William Moore Dr

1/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Living Arts College, 3000 Wakefield Crossing Drive

Wake Forest

1/29/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., State Employees’ Credit Union – Wake Forest, 1116 Jenkins Rd

1/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Franklin Academy High School FA V, 648 Flaherty Ave.

1/31/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., St Catherines Catholic Church, 520 W. Holding Ave

