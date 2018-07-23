Some concerned after first NC West Nile death reported in 2018 Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Recent rainfall may increase mosquito population (Image 1) [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - For Raleigh resident Anna Olson, mosquitoes are concerning around this time of year.

"I don't like them, I can tell you that," she said. "Our neighborhood is filled families whose kids are outside all the time."

Georg Beilinson said West Nile Virus is nothing to stress about.

"People that have their immunities in check, their vaccines in check, practice a good, daily self-ritual of keeping clean and healthy, it should be unaffected," he said.

From 2012-2017, officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported seven deaths and 25 cases of West Nile Virus in the state.

Officials including state public health veterinarian, Dr. Carl Williams, are getting the word out on how you can protect yourself, with the first West Nile virus death of 2018 reported in Cumberland County this week.

"Of course, it's an unfortunate event whenever there's a fatality related to any of the communicable diseases," Williams said. "In a situation like this, sometimes it may be that there wasn't much that could be done, if people weren't aware of the risk and didn't implement preventive measures."

Tips include making sure you are using bug spray with DEET, as well as reducing areas that could hold standing water -- that could be a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes carrying the virus.

"Get rid of clogged gutters, clean out bird feeders once a week, pick up trash," Williams said. "Any place that there's standing water where mosquitoes can breed."

This advice, experts like Williams, hope can keep the number of cases down around the state.

"We don't want people to be afraid of going outside, necessarily, but just know that there are preventative measures that can be employed to help you reduce your risk," he said.