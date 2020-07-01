Health insurance giant Centene to add several thousand jobs in Charlotte, Gov. Cooper says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – As the country braces for the latest unemployment numbers this week, North Carolina is receiving some welcome economic news as thousands of new jobs will be coming to Charlotte.

Before the economic crisis due to COVID-19, the Queen City saw a number of corporate expansions that included manufacturing technology giant Honeywell and Microsoft.

We are so excited to announce that @Centene is establishing its East Coast headquarters & technology hub right here in Charlotte, creating 3,237 jobs and investing more than $1 billion to build a corporate campus located in University City! pic.twitter.com/aTIY4Qb4Cw — CLT Economic Development (@cltecon) July 1, 2020

On Wednesday, Centene Corporation announced it is coming to Charlotte and will eventually employ 3,000 people in the area. The company said they expect to bring a total of 6,000 new jobs in the coming years, investing $1 billion into its expansion.

“This is the largest jobs announcement in North Carolina and Charlotte’s history,” Charlotte Economic Development said on Wednesday.

The company is expected the break-ground in Charlotte as early as August.

The St. Louis-based health insurance company is expected to open a large campus in the University City area.

Centene is a $35 billion company and touts itself as the largest Medicaid-managed care organization in the United States.