Health officials identify first case of COVID-19 variant in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the latest findings Monday afternoon stating that the variant was found in a sample from an adult resident in Northern Virginia with no reported recent travel history.

Health officials did not specify where in Northern Virginia the variant was identified.

A VDH spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that specific information beyond the region could not be released due to state and federal health care privacy laws.

The Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) confirmed the case using next-generation sequencing that provides a genetic blueprint of the virus that causes COVID-19.



DCLS officials have informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the case.

In the United States, nearly 200 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been detected in 23 states as of January 22, 2021. The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

The VDH added that as the virus spreads from person to person, it makes copies of itself and sometimes makes small genetic changes, or mutations. Because of this, variations of the virus are expected to occur overtime. The CDC has documented multiple variants of the virus in the U.S., but the B.1.1.7 variant contains an “unusually large number of mutations.”

Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Western Tidewater health districts start 1b vaccinations on Monday as all of Hampton Roads enters phase 1b this week.

Group 1b includes front-line essential workers (teachers, grocery store workers, etc.), anyone age 65 and older, and those individuals age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.

Eventually, officials hope Virginians in 1c and later phases will be able to get the vaccine from a local pharmacy, primary care physician, etc. when supply does increase.

