Hearts of Hope Safe Haven helps disadvantaged youth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hearts of Hope Safe Haven is committed to helping disadvantaged youth overcome poverty and other obstacles in life.

They are also the CBS 17 3-Degree Guarantee charity for January 2022.

They primarily serve disadvantaged youth ages 8-18 years old looking to change the narrative of your battling poverty and living in under-served neighborhoods.

Heats of Hope does this by providing access to skill-building trades and hobbies, educational opportunities that help kids get into college, mentoring and workshops.

CBS 17 was able to get 26 of 31 forecasts correct in the month of January leading to the presentation of a $2,600 check to Hearts of Hope Safe Haven.

Learn more about the great work they do and how you can help on their website here.