Heavy police presence at Adams Farm apartment complex connected to armed robbery, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Heavy police presence at a Greensboro apartment complex is in response to an armed robbery.

Greensboro police say two men robbed the Great Stops gas station on W. Market Street around 1 a.m., armed with handguns. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and various items.

The suspects left the scene in a gray sedan and police say they traced them back to the Avendir at Adams Farm apartment complex, where now dozens of officers have gathered.

It is a very active scene, with SWAT and armored vehicles arriving recently.

