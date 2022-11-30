SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning.

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) says several police units responded to the schools in response to unconfirmed reports of a gunman near campus.

According to SCCPSS representative Sheila Blanco, the reports appear to be a hoax. No one has been shot or injured, the district confirms.

SWAT is continuing to check the school room by room.

Several streets around near the campus are blocked off near Capital Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

All parents are being asked to go to The Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) parking lot on Pennsylvania Avenue to reunite with students.

Parent Jessica Rosario said she heard of the reports when she was at work and rushed to the school.

“I’m just grateful that I was able to collect my child. I hope everybody else collected their kids,” Rosario said frantically.

Rosario said she received no alert from the school, calling it “unacceptable.”

Other parents voiced the same concerns.

“The school should’ve called me first. Not the streets calling me telling what’s going on,” said Yolanda Baker, whose son is in ninth grade.

All other SCCPSS schools have been placed on soft lockdown as a result of the incident.

The district released the following statement:

Emergency responders are on site and searching Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College this morning in response to unconfirmed reports of a gunman in the area of the campus. A lockdown was initiated at the school. Emergency responders are evacuating students to a safe unification point while the search continues. There is no information at this time to confirm that the reports are accurate; however, a full response to the potential threat is taking place for the safety of all occupants. Parents will be provided information as to reunification process with students when the all clear is given.

Area schools in Glynn, Wayne and Camden counties also received similar active shooter calls that were also deemed hoaxes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information. Stay with WSAV News 3 for the latest.