RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank robbery suspect was on the run after taking money from a State Employees’ Credit Union in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred around noon at the SECU near the intersection of N. Salisbury and W. Jones streets.

The suspect implied he had a weapon but it was not seen during the robbery, police said.

He ran from the scene, leaving some money across the street from the bank.

Raleigh police, along with State Capitol police, responded and taped off the area as they investigated.

Raleigh police said a person of interest is in custody but further information was not immediately available.

CBS 17 has reached out to law enforcement for more information and will update this story as it develops.