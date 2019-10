BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) – Birmingham police have formed a large perimeter around apartments Wednesday morning in search of an abducted 3-year-old, WIAT reports.

The apartment are located in the 2700 block of Jefferson.

Police sources tell WIAT officers are following a lead on the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night.

