Heightened concerns over Durham violence after 3 overnight shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A violent night in Durham has many asking what can be done to make it stop.

Two people are recovering after three different shootings from late Friday until early Saturday.

“It hurts. It hurts so bad and we’re just trying to take it one day at a time,” said Sandra Person.

Person says her grandson Z’yon’s face is what she sees every morning. The 9-year-old was killed last month after someone fired shots into his family’s SUV. They were on their way to get snowcones.

“Z’yon was a hugger. He’d come through the door, ‘Hey grandma’ and give me this big old hug. I’m never going to get that again. None of us are,” Person said.

She says his death still doesn’t make sense, nor do the shootings that keep happening.

“You can’t all be walking around out here shooting people like it’s okay, it’s not,” Person said.

Durham police responded to three shootings Friday night into early Saturday.

The first happened around 10 p.m. Someone fired into an apartment building on Junction Road. No one was hit.

The second was around 1 a.m. on South Hoover Road. That shooting sent one man to the hospital.

The third shooting was around 3:30 a.m. at the Joy Food Mart. Police said there was a shootout between two cars in the parking lot.

One man is recovering after being hit by gunfire.

“Whoever’s doing this, they’re cowards and they have no reason to walk on God’s green Earth,” Peron said.

She says she wants people to come together to work toward a solution.

“One shooting just after another after another after another and it’s senseless. I don’t know what needs to be done, but something actually needs to be done so it can stop.”

There’s no suspect information at this point for the three shootings.

Z’yon Person’s family is also still waiting for his killer to be caught.

His grandma says she’s open to hearing anyone’s suggestions on how to stop the violence or how families of victims can cope. She can be reached by email at SandraPerson729@gmail.com.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now