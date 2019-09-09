Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling back into Raleigh this Saturday, September 14, according to a press release.

The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will be parked at Triangle Town Center near the Creekside Cafes.

The truck only accepts credit/debit card payments and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: enamel pin sets, Madeleine sets, Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes and Hello Kitty Cafe cushions.

Other best-selling items include stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, 5-piece macaron box sets and a cafe lunchbox with Confetti popcorn, according to a press release.



As a special promotion, each guests who spends $52 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote.

