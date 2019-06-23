Help the Museum of Life and Science name their newest red wolf pups

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Museum of Life and Science is seeking help from the public to name the half dozen wolf pups that were born on April 22.

Voting closes at noon on Friday, June 28.

According to the museum, the six wolf pups are one of the only multi-generational packs of endangered red wolves in captivity. With only about 260 red wolves left in the world, these six represent a vital part of the effort to preserve and protect the species. ⁣

