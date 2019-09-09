Henderson resident shoots, kills person trying to break into home, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A resident shot and killed a person attempting to break into a Henderson home Monday morning, according to a news release from Henderson police.

Officers responded to a report of someone being shot along the 200 block of Crozier Street at about 2 a.m. Monday. They arrived to find someone who had been shot and was lying outside a window, the release said.

No charges have been filed, police said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notifications, the release said.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting or breaking and entering is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141.

