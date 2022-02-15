Here’s how a pop-up bakery helped a Raleigh high school raised $60K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Winston-Salem bakery says it helped a Raleigh high school raise $60,000 last year by opening pop-up shops.

In all, Dewey’s Bakery helped raise nearly $700,000 for more than 160 school groups, churches and nonprofits across North Carolina with its 40 pop-up holiday bakeries.

That includes two at Athens Drive High School, said organization spokeswoman Lucy Dunham.

The $697,000 was the second-largest amount raised through the pop-up bakery program in the 14 years since it started.

“Among our many accomplishments of 2021, this one is especially incredible,” Scott Livengood, the company’s executive chairman, said. “Their tenacious dedication and tireless support of doing the right things for the right reasons ensured our holiday pop-up shop program experienced such tremendous growth during the pandemic and gave back to the community.”

Groups that partner with the bakery to open their own pop-up stores are provided with training, store fixtures and support and retail expertise. Those partners earn a share of the sales in those stores.

The company says it has helped those groups raise a total of $4.3 million since 2008.