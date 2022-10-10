RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution.

There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.

“Both technology barriers and language barriers and so, going online remotely, uploading documentation is very cumbersome,” Whiten said.

The Salvation Army would like to have 20 to 30 people helping with each sign up session. They had 16 volunteers working Monday morning, and they need many more for the other sessions. Otherwise, these families might have to wait a little longer in line.

“We have several areas strategically set up so we can try to keep people comfortable and the feeling that they’re moving through the process but, obviously, that’s going to bottleneck if we don’t have enough people,” Whiten said.

If you’d like to volunteer, sign up here.

Families can sign up each day through Friday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Anchor Auto Outlet on Buck Jones Road in Raleigh. There will be an additional registration period on Tuesday, October 11th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.