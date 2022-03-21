RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers may notice a difference at the pump this week as gas prices start to trend downwards. The decline won’t come as quickly as the rise however.

“It looks like that trend that will probably continue and that’s good news as we head into spring and summer travel,” AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright said.

AAA reported Monday’s gas prices in North Carolina were 10 cents lower than they were a week ago but still 66 cents higher than a month ago and $1.40 higher than last year.

The price of crude oil is a major driver of gas prices. When the cost per barrel drops, the cost at the pump tends to follow.

“They don’t come down as quickly as crude oil prices do, but we’re seeing the result now,” Wright said.

AAA reported the price of crude oil was at $105 Monday morning. The volatility of that price is one of the reasons future gas price trends remain unpredictable. At it’s highest, the barrel reached a record $123 this year. It dropped to $95 on Wednesday before running up to $105 Monday.

If you’re hoping to pay what spring 2021 or even 2020 prices, don’t hold your breath. Fewer drivers on the road created less demand and brought prices down. increased travel means oil companies are in a pinch to ramp up production to meet renewed demand.

“It’s hard to compare those years. We’d have to go back and really think about those numbers, compare those years, and look at those numbers. We’re nowhere near that either,” Wright said.

Good news is AAA thinks we’ve hit a peak for crude oil prices, but it will be some time until drivers can fully feel relief. Wright says when gas station bought their product, they bought it at a higher cost and pass that cost on to drivers.

“When they’re buying gas that is very expensive, for them to turnaround and dramatically cut their prices, that would make them operate at a loss,” Wright said.

For now, the mantra of gas prices go up like a rocket and fall like a feather will continue to be felt.